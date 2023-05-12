Breaking News
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates
Hebbal Election Results LIVE | BJP seeks to reclaim stronghold against Congress incumbent

Hebbal Election Results LIVE | BJP seeks to reclaim stronghold against Congress incumbent

Hebbal Election Results LIVE | BJP seeks to reclaim stronghold against Congress incumbent
By CNBCTV18.COM May 12, 2023 4:10:45 PM IST (Published)

Hebbal Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | The BJP is aiming to regain its stronghold in the Hebbal constituency, which it had lost to the Congress in 2018. Jagadeesha Katta KS, son of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, is leading the BJP's challenge against the current MLA Suresha BS, also known as Byrathi Suresh.

Hebbal, situated in Bangalore district, is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Bengaluru region and Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka. Hebbal is part of Bangalore North Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and is categorised as General Urban.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to regain its stronghold in the Hebbal constituency, which it had lost to the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2018. Jagadeesha Katta KS, son of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, is leading the BJP's challenge against the current MLA Suresh BS, also known as Byrathi Suresh.
Hebbal is formed by carving out Shivajinagar and Malleswaram assembly segments. The elections in Hebbal are primarily driven by political party and candidate personalities. Educated and affluent voters tend to prioritise state and national issues, while vulnerable groups often receive various freebies and doles from candidates. Additionally, the personal connection between the candidates and voters plays a significant role in determining the election outcome.
