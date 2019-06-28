Heavy spells of rain to continue in Mumbai today, says IMD

Scenes of crawling traffic appeared on the Western Highway as Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the morning hours on Friday.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day Friday, disrupting normal life, said officials, as reported by PTI.

Among tehsils, Igatpuri recorded the maximum 118 mm

rainfall, followed by Trimbakeshwar (64 mm), Nashik (59 mm),

Peint (51 mm) and Baglan (34 mm), they said.