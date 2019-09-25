Heavy rain lashes Mumbai due to severe thunderstorm

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfalls in early morning hours on Wednesday, creating road traffic and waterlogging in several parts of the city.



India Meteorological Department (IMD): Severe thunderstorm currently over Mumbai and nearby areas, as indicated by latest satellite & radar images. pic.twitter.com/ZK2DqgvD2p

— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Private weather forecast agency Skymet also said that intense rain will likely to continue in several parts of Mumbai for the next four to six hours.

#MumbaiRains: Intense #rain to continue in parts of #Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, #Alibag, Virar, Bhiwandi , Kalyan, Dombivli, Dongri, Borivali, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Juhu, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Mira bhayandar and Thane during next 4-6 hours

— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 25, 2019