Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh
Updated : March 01, 2020 12:19 PM IST
The police deployment has come after a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Sena, gave a call to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1.
The Hindu Sena said in statement police pressured them to call off their protest on Sunday against the Shaheen Bagh agitation.
Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.