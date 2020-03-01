  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh

Updated : March 01, 2020 12:19 PM IST

The police deployment has come after a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Sena, gave a call to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1.
The Hindu Sena said in statement police pressured them to call off their protest on Sunday against the Shaheen Bagh agitation.
Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh

You May Also Like

Bad news for Indians. From April 1, you have to pay $50,000 more for US investor visa

Bad news for Indians. From April 1, you have to pay $50,000 more for US investor visa

SSC to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group B and C by March 2021

SSC to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group B and C by March 2021

Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement