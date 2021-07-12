Have no plans to enter politics in future, says Rajinikanth; dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday said that he has no plans to enter politics in the future. He dissolved Rajini Makkal Mandram.

The superstar held a discussion with the office bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram before arriving at the decision.

On December 3, 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics.

Since then, several functionaries had joined political parties including the DMK.