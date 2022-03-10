Hathras Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hathras Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hathras is an assembly constituency in the Hathras district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hathras legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hathras Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hathras was won by Hari Shankar Mahor of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Braj Mohan Rahi. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Genda Lal Chaudhary.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Hari Shankar Mahor garnered 133840 votes, securing 56.1 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 70661 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.62 percent.

The total number of voters in the Hathras constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Hathras constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.