Hate me but don't burn public properties, says PM Narendra Modi

Updated : December 22, 2019 04:48 PM IST

Attacking the so-called urban naxals, the PM said they were spreading rumours that all Muslims would be sent to detention centres.
He blamed political propaganda that triggered arson and burning of public properties.
Modi said his government provided land ownership to 40 lakh people of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.
