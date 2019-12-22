Hate me but don't burn public properties, says PM Narendra Modi
Updated : December 22, 2019 04:48 PM IST
Attacking the so-called urban naxals, the PM said they were spreading rumours that all Muslims would be sent to detention centres.
He blamed political propaganda that triggered arson and burning of public properties.
Modi said his government provided land ownership to 40 lakh people of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more