Hata Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hata Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hata is an assembly constituency in the Kushinagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hata legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hata was won by Pawan Kumar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Radheshyam Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Radheshyam.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pawan Kumar garnered 103864 votes, securing 49.87 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 53076 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.49 percent.

