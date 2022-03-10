  • Business News>
Hastinapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hastinapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com
Hastinapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Hastinapur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Hastinapur is an assembly constituency in the Meerut district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Hastinapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hastinapur was won by Dinesh Khatik of the BJP.
He defeated BSP's Yogesh Verma.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Prabhu Dayal Balmiki.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Dinesh Khatik garnered 99436 votes, securing 44.92 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 36062 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.29 percent.
The total number of voters in the Hastinapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
