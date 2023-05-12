Hassan Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | The seat witnessed a neck-and-neck fight with the JD(S) candidate bagging 85,176 votes while the BJP's Gowda polled 77,322 votes. Congress candidate Banavase Rangaswamy was in third place with 4,305 votes.

Janata Dal (Secular)'s Swaroop Prakash won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections from the Hassan constituency, beating BJP’s Preetham J. Gowda in a neck-and-neck fight, securing a victory by a margin of 7,854 votes.

The seat witnessed a neck-and-neck fight with the JD(S) candidate bagging 85,176 votes while the BJP's Gowda polled 77,322 votes. Congress candidate Banavase Rangaswamy was in third place with 4,305 votes.

The Hassan assembly seat is located in the Hassan district of Karnataka. It is a part of the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. It's a general category assembly seat.

Preetham Gowda won the Hassan seat in the 2018 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,006 votes, securing 41 percent of the total votes polled after defeating HS Prakash of the Janata Dal (Secular).

In the 2013 Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (Secular) won this seat with a margin of 4,196 votes (3.2 percent) securing 46.78 percent of the total votes polled. In 2013, the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.57 percent.

Coming to the 2008 Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (Secular) won this seat with a margin of 16,804 votes (14.98 percent) registering 46.61 percent of the votes polled. In the 2018 elections, this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.34 percent.

The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon), Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah (Varuna), JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Channapatna), state Congress President D K Shivakumar (Kanakapura) are the among the top candidates in the fray.

Other than Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy, Jagdish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central) is the other former CM, who is contesting this election. Shettar had recently joined Congress, quitting BJP.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters.

Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female, and 4,927 "others", while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female, and one from the third gender. As many as 11,71,558 are young voters, while 5,71,281 are persons with disabilities (PWDs) and 12,15,920 are aged above 80.