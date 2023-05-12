Hassan Election Results | Will BJP be able to hold on to the seat

Hassan Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | The constituency will witness a key contest between Preetham J Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banavasi Rangaswamy of the Indian National Congress (INC), Swaroop H S Prakash of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Agile Yogish of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Hassan assembly seat is located in the Hassan district of Karnataka. It is a part of the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. It's a general category assembly seat.

The constituency will witness a key contest between Preetham J Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banavasi Rangaswamy of the Indian National Congress (INC), Swaroop H S Prakash of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Agile Yogish of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Preetham Gowda won the Hassan seat in the 2018 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,006 votes, securing 41 percent of the total votes polled after defeating HS Prakash of the Janata Dal (Secular).