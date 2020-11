Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is leading in the Hasanpur seat of Bihar, as counting is underway for India's first big polls amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Tej Pratap is leading with 15,241 votes, Raj Kumar Ray is close with 12,058 votes, the data available on the Election Commission of India's website reflected at 12:05 pm. Manish Kumar of LJP is third with 2,204 votes.

Tej Pratap relinquished Mahua and shifted to "safe" seat of Hasanpur assembly segment.

Hasanpur seat is located in the Samastipur district of Bihar but comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. Tej Pratap Yadav, who had plunged into electoral politics winning from Mahua assembly constituency in Vaishali district in 2015 elections, left it this time and chose to enter into fray from the Hasanpur seat.

It's said in the political circles that he had to move out of Mahua because of the possibility of his estranged wife challenging him there in the election.

Contrary to the exit poll projections, the JDU-BJP alliance was seen having an edge in the state elections with both combined leading in 120 seats at 11:50 am. The RJD-led MGB was ahead in 113 seats.

Over 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The three-phased elections ended on November 7. The stakes are high for Nitish Kumar, the three-time chief minister, who is seeking a fourth term this time. Kumar's JD(U) has contested the polls in alliance with the BJP against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan.

Follow our live blog on Bihar assembly election results here for all the latest updates