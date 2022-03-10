0

Hasanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hasanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Hasanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Hasanpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Hasanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hasanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.
Hasanpur is an assembly constituency in the Amroha district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Hasanpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hasanpur was won by Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi of the BJP.
He defeated SP's Kamal Akhtar.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Kamal Akhtar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi garnered 111269 votes, securing 43.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27770 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.89 percent.
The total number of voters in the Hasanpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
Hasanpur constituency falls in the Jyotiba Phule Nagar district which has a literacy level of 53.4 percent.
