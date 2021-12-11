'Has let down Lalu’s image, will teach him a lesson,’ Tejashwi's uncle slams marriage with Christian friend

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav on Friday went all out at his nephew over his inter-community marriage to former schoolmate Rachel Godinho.

Sadhu Yadav, the former Gopalganj MP, did not pull his punches in his attack on Tejashwi. “He has demeaned the image of Lalu Prasad’s family after did the marriage with a girl belonging to another community. He doesn’t deserve to be called Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly," he said.

“He is doing arbitrariness in the family and party. He wants to rule us. We cannot allow him to do so. We will boycott him. We will teach him a lesson," said Sadhu Yadav, whose rage also owed to the fact that he was not invited to the ceremony.

He said that Lalu Prasad’s old aide Prem Gupta, who attended the marriage, was a “corrupt person". “In fact all the invited persons who were participated in the marriage are corrupt," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav got married to Rachel Godinho in south Delhi’s Sainik farm locality on Thursday in presence of all family members. He has invited a limited number of people for the marriage. Even RJD’s Bihar President Jagadanand Singh and other top leaders were not invited to the event. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not invited as well.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar congratulated his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav upon the latter’s marriage, subtly expressing disappointment over not being informed, let alone being invited. In a short but carefully worded congratulatory statement, Kumar stressed the fact that he heard about the wedding of Yadav, now the leader of the opposition, in “news media".

Yadav, who tied the knot in Delhi, is the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Kumar’s arch-rival. Prasad and Kumar have known each other since the JP movement of 1974 when both had cut their political teeth as student leaders.

Fierce political rivalry notwithstanding, the two have often been to each other’s place on special occasions. People here still remember the warm embrace in which they held each other when Kumar attended the wedding of Prasad’s elder son three and a half years ago.

With inputs from IANS, PTI.