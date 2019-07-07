Politics
Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP
Updated : July 07, 2019 03:14 PM IST
After months of flip flop, Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of several party leaders in New Delhi.
Chaudhry became the first to join as part of the BJP's membership drive in Delhi.
