Haryana violence LIVE: Gurugram offices declare work from home, Sohna schools shut

Haryana violence: Shops set ablaze in Badshahpur in Gurugram
Haryana violence: Sale of loose petrol or diesel prohibited in Gurugram
In wake of the ongoing communal tensions, all fuel stations operating in Gurugram have been strictly prohibited from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person with immediate effect.
Haryana violence: Prohibitory orders in Gurgaon, city police tells CNBC-TV18
Gurgaon Police told CNBC -TV18 that they have imposed orders prohibiting assembly of people under Section 144 remain in place in Gurgaon.
Schools will be open tomorrow in Gurgaon, after being shut today. Barring Sohna sub division, schools to be open in other areas of Gurgaon.
No instructions have been given to offices or manufacturing facilities to be closed. Restrictions on internet and schools to remain closed in Sohna sub division.
Haryana violence: Schools in Sohna ordered shut on August 2
District Magistrate's order: Taking into consideration the current situation, it has come to attention of undersigned that there is communal tension in the neighboring district of Nuh, which has led to the blockage of roads by anti-social elements in bordering parts of District Gurugram, particularly Sohna. Such actions may disrupt peace, tranquility, and public order in the region. In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all Government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on 2nd August, 2023, in view of the prevailing circumstances. Keeping in view of the above, it is hereby ordered that all government and private educational institutions shall remain closed on 2nd August, 2023, in Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram.
Haryana violence: Offices in Gurugram ask employees to work from home
A number of companies having offices in Gurugram have asked their employees to work from hom.
LinkedIn asked employees to take work from home as a preferable option but advised them to exercise caution and discretion if they plan to work from office.
At Hero MotoCorp Gurgaon, employees are working from home as Section 144 in place.
Maruti employees have come to work. No production shut down yet but all companies will act on instructions from authorities.
Haryana violence: A number of shops were set on fire in Gurugram
At least four eatery shops and scrap shops were set ablaze by a group of men in Sector 66 of Gurugram