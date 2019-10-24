Politics
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Election 2019: BJP leads in 37 seats, Congress 31, JJP in 12, INLD in 3
Updated : October 24, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Election 2019: As of 10.30 am, the BJP is leading in 37 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 31 constituencies.
Haryana election result 2019: Dushyant Chautala’s Janata Janayak Party (JJP) is ahead in 12 seat.
The Congress has gained leads in 32 seats, while INLD is ahead in just 3 seat.
