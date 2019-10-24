Haryana Vidhan Sabha Election 2019: BJP leads in 37 seats, Congress 31, JJP in 12, INLD in 3

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was predicted by most exit polls to retain power in Haryana with a brute majority, is locked in a close contest with the main opposition, the Congress party, as per early trends on Thursday. The counting of votes which began at 8 am.

The BJP is leading in 37 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 31 constituencies.

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which fought its maiden assembly polls, was ahead in 12 seats and could emerge as the king-maker in case of a hung assembly.

Abhay Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is ahead in three seats.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress were among those who were leading from Karnal and Garhi Sampla-Kiloi respectively.

Commenting on the initial trends, Hooda exuded confidence that Congress would form the government in the state.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Mission 75", saying they would fall way short of their target of winning 75 seats.

Chautala said no party would be able to form the government on its own, while adding the JJP will hold the key to formation of the next dispensation.

"People of Haryana want change," he told reporters.

Most of the exit polls had predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP, which came to power for the first time on its own in Haryana in 2014.

Wrestler Babita Phogat, was ahead in Dadri constituency.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP improved its 2009 tally of four to 47 (33.2 percent vote share), followed by the INLD with 19 (24.11 percent) legislators and the Congress coming third with 15 (20.58 percent) seats against 40 in 2009 (35 percent).