Haryana polls: With rebel in fray, tough contest gets tougher for Congress in Ambala Cantt assembly seat
Updated : October 17, 2019 03:13 PM IST
The Congress candidate for Ambala Cantonment assembly seat, Venu Singla is pitted against five-time BJP MLA and Haryana minister Anil Vij.
The third main candidate in Ambala is Chitra Sarwara, the daughter of former Congress minister Nirmal Singh who failed to get a ticket from the party that had fielded him in the past two elections.
In the 2014 Haryana assembly election, Vij defeated Nirmal Singh, then in the Congress, by about 15,000 votes.
