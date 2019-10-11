Haryana polls: Congress seeks to woo farmers, women

To woo the farmer and women electorate in the state, the opposition Congress in Haryana on Friday announced schemes and programmes for them in its election manifesto released in Chandigarh.

Besides, the party promised to bring in a strong legislation to check the menace of mob lynching.

The Congress, led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, was at the helm in the state for a decade till 2014, and has now promised to provide 33 percent reservation for women in all state government jobs.

For the farmers in the predominantly agricultural state, the Congress promised to ensure that their loans are waived off within 24 hours of application, and said the benefit would also be provided to landless farmers.

On the pattern of neighbouring Punjab where the Congress rules, the party announced it would provide free electricity to those farmers with holdings up to two acres.

"We will ensure a compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre to farmers on account of crop failure due to drought, natural calamities, among others," said the 22-page manifesto that was released jointly by former Union Minister Gulam Nabi Azad, state unit President Kumari Selja, besides Hooda.

For women, it promised to provide 50 per cent reservation in the Panchayati Raj institutions and in the civic bodies.

For widows, disabled, divorced and unmarried women, the party promised to provide a pension of Rs 5,100 per month.

Selja said that the party has also promised to give students from the Scheduled Castes and extremely Backward Classes an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 from Class 1 to 10, and Rs 15,000 for students from Class 11 to 12.

The Congress, which has slammed the current BJP state government led by Manohar Lal Khattar for its failure to provide jobs to the youth, promised to provide an unemployment allowance.

Unemployed postgraduates will get Rs 10,000 per month, while undergraduate have been promised for Rs 7,000 per month.

"We will provide one job to every family based on capabilities," Selja told mediapersons.

In education, she announced the party's intent to set up a university and medical college in every district.