Haryana polls: Congress seeks to woo farmers, women

Updated : October 11, 2019 04:41 PM IST

The Congress promised to bring in a strong legislation to check the menace of mob lynching.
The Congress, which has slammed the current BJP state government led by Manohar Lal Khattar for its failure to provide jobs to the youth, promised to provide an unemployment allowance.
The Congress, led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, was at the helm in the state for a decade till 2014, and has now promised to provide 33 percent reservation for women in all state government jobs.
India's industrial production growth drops to -1.1% in August

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

