#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Haryana polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda's reputation on line amid factionalism within Congress

Updated : October 11, 2019 01:17 PM IST

The 72-year-old satrap, who has been chief minister twice and an MP four times, is seeking re-election from his home constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.
In the run-up to the October 21 polls, Hooda exerted pressure on the party's central leadership, making it replace Ashok Tanwar with Kumari Selja as the party's Haryana unit president.
For the Congress, the assembly elections have come barely months after it faced a washout in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls, losing all 10 parliamentary seats including its stronghold Rohtak.
Haryana polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda's reputation on line amid factionalism within Congress
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

'Voltas, Muthoot Finance among 5 stocks that could give 10-14% return in 1-3 months'

'Voltas, Muthoot Finance among 5 stocks that could give 10-14% return in 1-3 months'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV