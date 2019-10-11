Haryana polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda's reputation on line amid factionalism within Congress
Updated : October 11, 2019 01:17 PM IST
The 72-year-old satrap, who has been chief minister twice and an MP four times, is seeking re-election from his home constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.
In the run-up to the October 21 polls, Hooda exerted pressure on the party's central leadership, making it replace Ashok Tanwar with Kumari Selja as the party's Haryana unit president.
For the Congress, the assembly elections have come barely months after it faced a washout in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls, losing all 10 parliamentary seats including its stronghold Rohtak.
