Politics
Haryana polls 2019: 27 file nominations for 4 Gurugram Assembly seats
Updated : October 04, 2019 12:36 PM IST
Twenty-seven candidates filed their nomination papers for four Assembly constituencies in Gurugram on Thursday.
Some candidates had their back-up candidates also filing nomination papers.
Ranvir Singh Rathi filed nomination as the AAP candidate and also got his wife Rama Rani Rathi file papers as Independent from the constituency.
