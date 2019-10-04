Haryana polls 2019: 27 file nominations for 4 Gurugram Assembly seats

Twenty-seven candidates filed their nomination papers for four Assembly constituencies in Gurugram on Thursday. They included the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Independent candidates.

Some candidates had their back-up candidates also filing nomination papers. Ranvir Singh Rathi filed nomination as the AAP candidate and also got his wife Rama Rani Rathi file papers as Independent from the constituency.

While Rathi declared his total income at Rs 28 lakh, his wife declared it at Rs 35 lakh.

As the BJP has denied tickets to all the three sitting MLAs in Gurugram, they are planning to get their wives/kins file nomination papers.

Sitting MLA Umesh Agrawal from the Gurugram seat is projecting his wife Anita Luthra Agrawal as his successor. She will be filing nomination papers on Friday.

Among rich candidates, Rakesh Jhangu, contesting as Independent from Daulatabad, declared his taxable income at Rs 33.86 crore for 2018-19.

Mohit Madan Lal Grover, who joined the poll race from the Gurugram constituency, declared his asset at Rs 97 lakh.