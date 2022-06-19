Haryana: Polling for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils begins

Voting for Haryana's 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils began at 7 am on Sunday and will continue till 6 pm, said the officials. The counting of votes will be done on June 22.
A total of 1,290 polling booths have been set up for the municipal elections, out of which 289 are 'sensitive' and 235 are 'hyper-sensitive' booths. A total of 6,450 polling staff, 82 duty magistrates and 7,087 police officers and employees have been appointed at these polling booths. Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the provision of face masks and sanitisers has also been made at each polling station, officials added.
Polling is being held for the post of president and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. According to officials, there are a total of 456 wards in 18 municipal councils. There are 12.60 lakh registered voters, out of which 6,63,870 are male, 5,96,095 female and 35 are transgender voters.
While the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) alliance, as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, are fighting the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen have entered the fray as independents.