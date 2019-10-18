Haryana poll scene hots up; BJP banks on Khattar govt’s governance track record

In poll-bound Haryana, campaigning is on slam-bang cadence. The single-phase assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting is on October 24. The key parties in the electoral battle are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). As many as 1,168 candidates are in race for 90 seats.

The campaigning will come to a close on October 19. Nearly 1.83 crore voters including 1.07 lakh service voters are eligible to exercise their right to franchise.

BJP had been quiescent in Haryana till the 2014 assembly elections. Strongly wooing the Punjabi vote bank, BJP came to power with an unprecedented victory. This time, it has given a call of ‘Ab ki baar pichhattar paar’.

Jat belt

To track down the riptide in the assembly elections in Haryana, a field visit was done and it was found that the ‘Modi wave’ is still rampant and the BJP is banking on its governance track record under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak and Jhajjar are the four critical regions in the Jat belt. It comprises 36 assembly seats extending across four parliamentary constituencies and hence holds the key to Haryana elections.

Bir Lal, a shopkeeper in Gurgaon said the BJP is coming to power again with maximal seats. He lauded the present government and its policies.

Shravan, who will be voting from Sirsa was antagonistic towards Kuldeep Bisnoi and said TikTok star Sonali Phogat is indubitably having an upper edge.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Phogat against three-time Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, younger son of late Bhajan Lal, from the Adampur assembly constituency.

Abhishek Deepak, an IT professional in Gurgaon, estimates that it is literally a do-or-die battle for Hooda, who faced humiliating defeat in the last Lok Sabha elections along with his son Deepender Hooda. He adds on by saying that the Hoodas are struggling for their political survival.

BJP confidant

The feud between JJP and INLD is unmistakably working for the BJP. The Jat votes have split between the two parties. BJP has wooed leaders in Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh districts. How much would be the turn depends on factors like triangular fights and effectively managing rebels.

The central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is among the BJP campaign's key themes for the assembly polls. The party had won 47 seats in Haryana during the 2014 Assembly elections. The Indian National Lok Dal and the Congress could manage just 19 and 15 seats respectively. The Manohar Lal Khattar government would be hoping to win a second term with a clear majority in the upcoming elections.