Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh but Congress, AAP were not allowed

Tensions are rising in Nuh, Haryana, after a BJP delegation visited the violence-affected district while Congress and AAP teams are stopped.

Tensions escalated in Haryana's Nuh after a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visited the district on Wednesday, leaving behind the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which were barred from going.

On August 9, a BJP delegation led by the party's state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankhar arrived in Nuh to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation. The team included Mohan Lal Badauli, the state general secretary and a party MLA, ministers Dr Banwari Lal and Samay Singh Bhati and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh.

However, delegations of the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and AAP were prohibited from visiting the area with police officers citing security concerns and curfews.

Congress delegation stopped

A 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was stopped by the police from entering Nuh on Tuesday, a day before the BJP due to curfew and security concerns.

Subsequently, Congress leaders on Wednesday addressed a "peace meeting" in Gurugram where they accused the BJP government of discrimination.

"Yesterday when senior Congress leaders were going to Nuh to inquire about the condition of the victims, they were stopped, but BJP leaders today have gone there. There is no rule and law for them," former minister Ajay Singh Yadav said.

Yadav asserted that the recent riots were a result of the "failure of the district administration and the government" to take action based on intelligence inputs.

"Even before independence, the BJP followed the path of divide and rule with the British and is still following the same. Every class has become unhappy with this dictatorial government," former Congress minister Sukhbir Singh Kataria alleged.

Congress leader Pankaj Davar raised the issue of Manipur violence and hit out at the BJP. "It seems that a strategy is being tried to spoil the brotherhood," he said.

AAP delegation stopped

Additionally, a 7-member delegation from the AAP's Haryana chapter was intercepted by the police just before entering Rewasan village in the Rojka Meo area.

The team, led by AAP's Haryana chief and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sushil Gupta, was stopped and sent back due to the curfew imposed. It comprised Anuradha Sharma, Manish Yadav, Mukesh Dagar, Dharmender Khatana, Dheeraj Yadav and Meenu Singh.

"People from the BJP were allowed to go while we were stopped. We wanted to meet the victims of the riots and go to the temple and the mosque. What is the BJP afraid of?" Gupta asked.

BJP denies allegations of discrimination

Haryana's BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankhar, who led their delegation, said that him and his team wanted to meet officials.

Dhankhar said, "Our delegation came to meet the administrative officials to take stock of the situation. There is no plan to go anywhere else. We will now head back."

Following his visit, Dhankhar told reporters that the conspirators behind the violence, whether they belonged to the Congress, AAP or other organisations, will not be spared. The criminals behind the conspiracy that hindered the development of the Mewat region will not be able to escape.

"Today, the administrative officers of Nuh gave similar confidence to our delegation during the meeting," Dhankhar said.

He also targeted the Congress and the AAP, saying the parties whose leaders have cases registered against them for spreading riots are now talking about harmony.

The BJP leader said the Haryana government and the Nuh administration are working with promptness to restore peace.

"Today, the atmosphere is peaceful and the markets have also opened. Everything will be normal in the coming days," he said.

Police clarify all delegations allowed to meet officials

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration made it clear that any political delegation can visit Nuh to discuss the situation with officials at the guest house.

Delegations from the Congress, AAP and the Communist Party of India (CPI) that wanted to go for field visits and meet the people were not allowed, Khadgata added.

He also said that the law is equal for all, irrespective of political party or organisation.

"Due to the imposition of Section 144, the district administration appealed to political and other organisations not to make any visits in view of the sensitivity of the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Khadgata said the Haryana government has set up an online portal for people who have suffered losses to seek compensation.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in last week's communal clashes that erupted on July 31 when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh and later spread to adjoining Gurugram.