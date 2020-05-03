  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Haryana mulls imposing new COVID-19 cess on liquor, says deputy CM Chautala

Updated : May 03, 2020 04:31 PM IST

The deputy chief minister indicated that the cess could be anywhere between Rs 2-20.
Chautala, who also holds the portfolios of Excise, Industry and Commerce Departments, said no decision has yet been taken on when to open the liquor vends.
Haryana mulls imposing new COVID-19 cess on liquor, says deputy CM Chautala

You May Also Like

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

As Moneycontrol Pro turns 1, a note to readers from the Research Team

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement