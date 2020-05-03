Politics Haryana mulls imposing new COVID-19 cess on liquor, says deputy CM Chautala Updated : May 03, 2020 04:31 PM IST The deputy chief minister indicated that the cess could be anywhere between Rs 2-20. Chautala, who also holds the portfolios of Excise, Industry and Commerce Departments, said no decision has yet been taken on when to open the liquor vends. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365