Haryana Elections 2019: BJP fields UK-educated Nauksham Chaudhary in Muslim majority seat

In its first list of 78 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 28-year-old Nauksham Chaudhary. She was perhaps the paramount surprise contesting from Punhana assembly seat in Mewat as she holds a very uncommon kind of resume when it comes to election contenders in the region.

Nauksham is a graduate in history from Delhi University's illustrious Miranda House College. She did her another postgraduate degree in luxury brand management from an institute in Italy (Istituto Marangoni, Milan). From London, she pursued her third post-graduation in media promotion and communications.

Nauksham is not an outsider for Punhana as she belongs to this region. Her father RS Chaudhary is a retired judge and hails from Pema Khera village in Punhana. Her mother Ranjit Kaur is a secretary in Haryana’s revenue department.

Mewat’s extremely impoverished condition dismayed her and she decided to join the system to mark a change. She returned from London just over a month and joined BJP on August 25.

For Nauksham, this brawl would be hardheaded as Punhana falls in the Muslim-dominated Mewat district, which has about 5 lakh voters. There is around 80 percent of the voters who are Muslims and the remaining 20 percent are Hindus.

This seat is intractable for the BJP because in 2014 Haryana assembly elections, in defiance of the BJP's nationwide upsurge invigorated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the party couldn't even manage second place in any of the three assembly seats of Mewat - Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Nuh.

Mohammad Iliyas from the Congress is the rival of Nauksham Chaudhary who won the seat in 2009.