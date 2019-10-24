Haryana election results: BJP seat share falls despite 3% higher vote share from 2014 polls; 22% dip in Lok Sabha vote share

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was predicted by most exit polls to retain power in Haryana with a two-thirds majority, is struggling to reach the half-way mark of 45 seats despite the incumbent improving its vote share in the state from the 2014 assembly polls.

BJP has either won or leading in 40 seats as per the latest results by the Election Commission. The saffron party has got 36.3 percent votes, as per the EC website. Compared to the current election, it had won 47 seats in the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls with a vote share of 33.2 percent.

More importantly, the vote share of the incumbent fell by a massive 22 percent, after the party secured over 58 percent votes in the state in the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May and won all the 10 seats at stake.

The vote share of the Congress, which has emerged stronger than the last polls but is behind the BJP, is almost the same as it was in the Lok Sabha polls. The party got 28.42 percent of the total votes polled in the Lok Sabha election, while in the Assembly polls, it has secured 28.2 percent votes and 33 seats.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which was leading in only one Assembly segment after the Lok Sabha election, has won five seats and is leading in five more.

A number of ministers in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government lost, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had coined the slogan "Abki Baar 75 paar" (this time we will cross 75 seats), appeared to be falling well short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member House.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah indicated on Thursday that his party will stake claim to form the next government in Haryana after the assembly election results threw up a hung verdict.

"The (Manohar Lal) Khattar government in Haryana has made every effort for people's welfare under the central leadership of (Narendra) Modi. I thank people for making the BJP the single-largest party and giving it another opportunity to serve them," Shah said in a tweet.

He congratulated CM Khattar and state party chief Subhash Barala.

