Haryana election results: BJP seat share falls despite 3% higher vote share from 2014 polls; 22% dip in Lok Sabha vote share
Updated : October 24, 2019 06:45 PM IST
Haryana election results: BJP has got 36.3 percent votes, as per the EC website.
Compared to this election, it had won 47 seats in the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls with a vote share of 33.2 percent.
BJP secured over 58 percent votes in the state in the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May and won all the 10 seats at stake.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more