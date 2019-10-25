Politics
Haryana election results 2019: Who is Gopal Kanda?
Updated : October 25, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) candidate Gopal Kanda defeated his nearest rival Gokul Setia, an Independent, by a slender margin of 602 votes from Sirsa in the Haryana Assembly polls on Thursday.
Kanda is an influential politician in Haryana and served as a minister in the Bhupinder Singh hooda cabinet.
Kanda was earlier associated wih the Indian National Lok Dal when he decided to contest the Haryana election in 2009.
