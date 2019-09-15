#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Haryana Congress feud intensifies as Assembly elections approach

Updated : September 15, 2019 08:51 PM IST

The feud between former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former state party unit chief Ashok Tanwar is intensifying with Tanwar not responding to calls from the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kumari Selja.
Tanwar had faced hurdles from the Hooda camp while he was heading the party. The former chief minister didn't support Tanwar and continuously made efforts to get him removed from the post.
Haryana Assembly elections could be announced anytime now. The 90-member Assembly has 16 Congress MLAs, most of them Hooda loyalists.
