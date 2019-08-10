Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar triggers row over Article 370 assertion

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has triggered a controversy by saying that after scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, the path to bring Kashmiri girls was clear for marriage.

He said this while addressing a state-level function of Maharishi Bhagirath Jayanti Samaroh in Fatehabad town on Friday.

"Earlier 'bahus' used to come from Bihar but now we will bring girls from Kashmir," he said while speaking at the success of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign.

"Our Minister OP Dhankar used to say that he will have to bring daughters-in-law from Bihar. People nowadays have started saying the route to Kashmir is cleared and now we will bring girls from Kashmir," Khattar said.