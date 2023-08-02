Will help Rajasthan Police in Monu Manesar case, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The two-time Chief Minister also emphasised that the government would hold the rioters accountable and make them pay for the property damages.

Haryana CM ML Khattar on Wednesday said that the state government will provide help to arrest Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who has been blamed by police as one of the triggering factors of violence. CM Khattar added that he has no idea about the whereabouts of Monu Manesar.

The FIR registered by the Haryana police said that the communal clashes broke out during a religious procession in Nuh district "after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in the Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event."

“We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss, the government issues compensation for the loss to public property, but as far as Private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will provide compensation for losses to public property, and for private property, we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it.”