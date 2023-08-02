Will help Rajasthan Police in Monu Manesar case, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The two-time Chief Minister also emphasised that the government would hold the rioters accountable and make them pay for the property damages.

Haryana CM ML Khattar on Wednesday said that the state government will provide help to arrest Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who has been blamed by police as one of the triggering factors of violence. CM Khattar added that he has no idea about the whereabouts of Monu Manesar.

"Rajasthan govt had registered an FIR against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar. We have told them that whatever help is required to look for him will be provided by us," CM Khattar said.

“We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss, the government issues compensation for the loss to public property, but as far as Private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will provide compensation for losses to public property, and for private property, we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it.”

Monu, who is also a cow vigilante, has however denied any wrongdoings and instead blamed the congress legislator for flaring up the violence. “Congress MLA Mamin Khan is responsible. I work to save cows and I always work along with the administration. But Hindus will not tolerate what happened with them in Haryana,” the cow vigilante told news media on Tuesday.