Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held hostage for nearly four hours during Jan Samvad Yatra: Report

Media reports said the protesters staged a sit-in protest outside the official accommodation of the Chief Minister in the night. However, Khattar called the protesters for talks in the morning and convinced them to withdraw the protest.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was held hostage for nearly four hours, CNN-News18 reported.
As per the report, CM Khattar faced public anger at his Jan Samvad Yatra (public connect) in Mahendragarh, where he was held hostage in a house for nearly four hours.
Haryana CM faced angry protest by villagers of Dogda Ahir after they came to know about the announcement of a new sub-tehsil in a nearby village Sihama , which they claimed is much smaller in size.
Media reports said the protesters staged a sit-in protest outside the official accommodation of the Chief Minister in the night. However, Khattar called the protesters for talks in the morning and convinced them to withdraw the protest with a promise to conduct a feasibility report for setting up the sub-tehsil.
Khattar, a Punjabi face in Jatt-dominated state politics, is facing anti-incumbency in the state and believes the Jan Samvad is a platform to reconnect with the people of Haryana.
First Published: May 27, 2023 1:47 PM IST
