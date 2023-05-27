English
    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held hostage for nearly four hours during Jan Samvad Yatra: Report

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held hostage for nearly four hours during Jan Samvad Yatra: Report
    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 2:05:13 PM IST (Updated)

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was held hostage for nearly four hours, CNN-News18 reported.
    As per the report, CM Khattar faced public anger at his Jan Samvad Yatra (public connect) in Mahendragarh, where he was held hostage in a house for nearly four hours. 

    Haryana CM faced angry protest by villagers of Dogda Ahir after they came to know about the announcement of a new sub-tehsil in a nearby village Sihama , which they claimed is much smaller in size.
    Media reports said the protesters staged a sit-in protest outside the official accommodation of the Chief Minister in the night. However, Khattar called the protesters for talks in the morning and convinced them to withdraw the protest with a promise to conduct a feasibility report for setting up the sub-tehsil.
