Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held hostage for nearly four hours during Jan Samvad Yatra: Report

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was held hostage for nearly four hours, CNN-News18 reported.

#BreakingNews : #Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held hostage CM Khattar held hostage during Jan Samvad Yatra; CM was held hostage for 4 hours in Mahendragarh@nikhil_lakhwani brings in more details | @_pallavighosh pic.twitter.com/PTSvAeqbJH— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 27, 2023 As per the report, CM Khattar faced public anger at his Jan Samvad Yatra (public connect) in Mahendragarh, where he was held hostage in a house for nearly four hours.

Haryana CM faced angry protest by villagers of Dogda Ahir after they came to know about the announcement of a new sub-tehsil in a nearby village Sihama , which they claimed is much smaller in size.

Media reports said the protesters staged a sit-in protest outside the official accommodation of the Chief Minister in the night. However, Khattar called the protesters for talks in the morning and convinced them to withdraw the protest with a promise to conduct a feasibility report for setting up the sub-tehsil.