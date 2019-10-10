Politics
Haryana assembly polls: 2.08 lakh new voters added in Gurugram
Updated : October 10, 2019 04:26 PM IST
Amit Khatri, the District Magistrate and Returning Officer of Gurugram, said that the maximum number of voters were added in the Badshahpur constituency followed by Gurugram, Sohna and Pataudi.
In Gurugram, a total of 3.61 lakh voters have registered with Election Commission with 1.89 lakh male and 1.71 lakh females.
Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21.
