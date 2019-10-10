Haryana assembly polls: 2.08 lakh new voters added in Gurugram

With just nine days left for the Haryana Assembly polls, the four constituencies of Gurugram have registered 2.08 lakh new voters.

Amit Khatri, the District Magistrate and Returning Officer of Gurugram, said that the maximum number of voters were added in the Badshahpur constituency followed by Gurugram, Sohna and Pataudi.

"In the 2014 Assembly elections, there were 9.96 lakh voters registered with the Election Commission. Now, it has reached 12.08 lakh with 6,35,797 male and 5,69,218 female voters," he said.

The official however, added that the addition of new voters between 2009-2014 was much higher than this. In that period, 5.15 lakh voters were added in the list.

Khatri said that 1.22 lakh voters were added in Gurugram in the last six months since the 2019 parliamentary polls to the upcoming October 21 Assembly elections.

The Badshahpur constituency comprises 70 percent urban and 30 percent rural voters. It has a total of 3.95 lakh voters with 2.08 lakh male and 1.86 lakh females. Besides 78,897 new voters were added in the list.

In Gurugram, a total of 3.61 lakh voters have registered with Election Commission with 1.89 lakh male and 1.71 lakh females. The number of new voters added in the list is 65,141.

Sohna and Pataudi were considered as rural constituencies with 2.28 lakh and 2.19 lakh voters, respectively.

Sohna has 1.22 lakh male and 1.06 lakh female voters. In Pataudi, 1.15 lakh males and 1.04 lakh female voters were eligible to cast their ballots.