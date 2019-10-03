Haryana assembly polls 2019: JJP releases 4th list, Dushyant Chautala to take on BJP's Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan
Updated : October 03, 2019 01:35 PM IST
Assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 21.
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala will fight the elections from the Uchana Kalana segment and once again take on BJP's sitting MLA Prem Lata.
Lata had defeated Dushyant in 2014 polls when he had entered the fray despite being a sitting MP of the Indian National Lok Dal from Hisar.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more