Haryana assembly polls 2019: JJP releases 4th list, Dushyant Chautala to take on BJP's Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan

Updated : October 03, 2019 01:35 PM IST

Assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 21.
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala will fight the elections from the Uchana Kalana segment and once again take on BJP's sitting MLA Prem Lata.
Lata had defeated Dushyant in 2014 polls when he had entered the fray despite being a sitting MP of the Indian National Lok Dal from Hisar.
Haryana assembly polls 2019: JJP releases 4th list, Dushyant Chautala to take on BJP's Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan
