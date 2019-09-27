#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Haryana assembly polls 2019: It's Article 370 vs unemployment between main contenders BJP and Congress

Updated : September 27, 2019 01:10 PM IST

The BJP, which is aiming to retain its government for the second consecutive term, is raking up, among others, the issue of country's national security and scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Two-time Congress chief minister and opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who had openly defied his party line by supporting decision to abrogate Article 370, is seeking votes on state's issues like corruption, unemployment and law and order deterioration.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is playing up the issue of Article 370 and national security, said the unemployment issue was being blown out of proportion by the opposition.
Haryana assembly polls 2019: It's Article 370 vs unemployment between main contenders BJP and Congress
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV