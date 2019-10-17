Haryana assembly polls 2019: It is Chautala versus Chautala battle for Devi Lal's legacy
Updated : October 17, 2019 04:35 PM IST
Following a rift within the Chautala family, INLD suffered a vertical split with former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala floating his own party JJP.
As per political observers in the state, JJP has emerged as the new version of INLD, with the party's cadres and youth backing it.
In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP won all the 10 seats in the state, both JJP and INLD could not put up an impressive show.
