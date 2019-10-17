#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Updated : October 17, 2019 12:47 PM IST

According to the Election Commission (EC) data, of the total 1,169 candidates in the fray, 1,064 are men and 104 are women. One candidate is a Transgender.
Hansi has a maximum of 25 candidates in the running, while Ambala Cantt and Shahbad have just six.
While the BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 90 seats, the BSP is in fray on 87 seats, and the INLD is contesting on 81 seats.
