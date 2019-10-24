Politics
Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt builds narrow lead in a tight three-way rumble
Updated : October 24, 2019 11:50 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Yogeshwar Dutt is leading in Baroda constituency as results from the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections are being tallied.
The former wrestler, who joined the BJP last month, is making his electoral debut in the polls and is in a tough three-way fight with Srikrishan Hooda of the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party's Bhupinder Malik.
Dutt was leading with 5,723 votes while Hooda had 5,293 votes. Malik had tallied 4,398 votes by 11 am.
