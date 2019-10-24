Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt builds narrow lead in a tight three-way rumble

Bharatiya Janata Party's Yogeshwar Dutt is leading in Baroda constituency as results from the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections are being tallied.

The former wrestler, who joined the BJP last month, is making his electoral debut in the polls and is in a tough three-way fight with Srikrishan Hooda of the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party's Bhupinder Malik.

Dutt was leading with 5,723 votes while Hooda had 5,293 votes. Malik had tallied 4,398 votes by 11 am.

Dutt won a bronze medal in the 60 kilogram freestyle wrestling in the 2012 London Olympics, becoming only the third Indian after Kashaba Jadhav and Sushil Kumar to secure a medal on the wrestling mat at an Olympics.

He subsequently became an outspoken supporter of the BJP's policies, before formally joining the party with the former India hockey international Sandeep Singh last month.

Meanwhile, early results from the Haryana Assembly elections indicate a close fight between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress as counting began on Thursday morning. The BJP is leading in 37 seats in the state, closely trailed by the Congress at 32.