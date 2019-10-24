Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Wrestler Babita Phogat headed towards defeat in Dadri constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Kumari Phogat is trailing behind independent candidate Sombir and Jannayak Janata Party's Satpal Sangwan from the Dadri constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections. The BJP candidate had tallied 18,338 votes by 2:20 pm and was well behind Sombir who had 30,192 votes.

JJP's Sangwan was also ahead of her with 19,008 votes.

Phogat is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. She also secured a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was loosely based the Phogat family. Her sister, Geeta, is a pioneering wrestler while their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, is a Dronacharya Award-winning coach who trained his daughters in the sport.

Phogat has long been voicing support for the BJP's policies in the country before formally joined the party in August 2019.

Meanwhile, results from the Haryana Assembly elections indicate a close fight between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress as counting began on Thursday morning. At 1 pm, the BJP was leading in 36 seats in the state, closely trailed by the Congress at 32. The JJP was ahead in 13 constituencies.

If the trend holds, the JJP will hold the cards in the next government formation in the state as the Dushyant Chautala-led political upstart leads in 13 constituencies in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly.