Politics
Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Wrestler Babita Phogat headed towards defeat in Dadri constituency
Updated : October 24, 2019 02:27 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Kumari Phogat is trailing behind independent candidate Sombir and Jannayak Janata Party's Satpal Sangwan from the Dadri constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections.
The BJP candidate had tallied 18,338 votes by 2:20 pm and was well behind Sombir who had 30,192 votes.
Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was loosely based the Phogat family. Her sister, Geeta, is a pioneering wrestler while their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, is a Dronacharya Award-winning coach who trained his daughters in the sport.
