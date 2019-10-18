Politics
Haryana assembly elections 2019: Sonia Gandhi to address rally in Mahendragarh today
Updated : October 18, 2019 08:47 AM IST
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will address a public meeting at Govt College Khel Parisar, Mahendragarh (Haryana) at 3 pm on Friday.
Sonia Gandhi did not campaign in 2019 general elections due to ill health.
In Mahendragarh district the Congress scored zero in the 2014 Assembly elections.
