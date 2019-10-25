Politics
Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Dushyant Chautala to meet MLAs, father in Tihar
Updated : October 25, 2019 12:22 PM IST
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as a kingmaker in Haryana, will meet his 10 legislators on Friday at his residence here to decide on the future course of the party.
vThe Haryana Assembly poll verdict threw up a fractured mandate with the Congress winning 31 of the 90 seats at stake and the BJP bagging 40 seats. The half-way mark is 46.
