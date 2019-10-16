Politics
Haryana assembly elections 2019: Dushyant Chautala claims threat to his life
Updated : October 16, 2019 09:01 AM IST
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is pitted against sitting BJP legislator Prem Lata, wife of former Union minister Birender Singh, from Uchana Kalan in the October 21 Assembly polls.
The JJP is a breakaway of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and this is the maiden Assembly poll the party is contesting.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more