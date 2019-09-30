Haryana assembly elections 2019: 83% of 90 sitting MLAs crorepati; average asset at Rs 13 crore

As many as 10 (or 11 percent) out of 90 sitting MLAs in Haryana have declared criminal cases pending against them, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). As many as 6 MLAs or 7 percent have declared serious criminal cases, the ADR report said.

The analysis is based on the affidavit submitted by the candidates prior to the 2014 Assembly elections and bye elections conducted thereafter.

Party wise, 5 (10 percent) out of 48 MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 2(11 percent) out of 18 MLAs from INLD and 1 MLA each from INC, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and Independent have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

As many as 2 (4 percent) out of 48 MLAs from BJP and 1 MLA each from INC, INLD, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and Independent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

In terms of assets, 75 (83 percent) out of 90 sitting MLAs are crorepatis with the average of assets per sitting MLA at Rs 13 crore.

No surprises here, BJP's share is the highest with its 41 (83 percent) out of 48 sitting MLAs being crorepati with the average assets per MLA at Rs 10.34 crore.

The Congress' 14 (93 percent) out of 15 MLAs are crorepati with the average assets per MLA around Rs 12.43 crore.

The Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) 67 percent (12 in number) out of 18 elected MLAs have the average assets of Rs 13.63 crore.

The Haryana Janhit Congress' two MLAs have the highest average assets at Rs 80.12 crores. The five Independents and MLAs of other parties like BSP and SAD have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

BJP's Vipul Goyal from the Faridabad assembly constituency has the highest total assets of over Rs 106 crore, followed by Haryana Janhit Congress' (BL) Kuldeep Bishnoi with Rs 80 crore.

BJP's Vishambhar Balmiki from the Bhiwani district's Bawani Khera assembly constituency has the lowest assets at Rs 7 lakh.

In terms of educational qualifications, 28 (31 percent) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass while 60 (67 percent) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. One MLA has declared that he is illiterate and 1 MLA hold diploma in Civil engineering.

As many as 45 (50 percent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 45 (50 percent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years.