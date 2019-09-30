Haryana assembly elections 2019: 83% of 90 sitting MLAs crorepati; average asset at Rs 13 crore
Updated : September 30, 2019 02:04 PM IST
BJP's share is the highest with its 41 (83 percent) out of 48 sitting MLAs being crorepati with the average assets per MLA at Rs 10.34 crore.
BJP's Vipul Goyal from the Faridabad assembly constituency has the highest total assets of over Rs 106 crore.
Out of 90 MLAs, 13 (14 percent) MLAs are women.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more