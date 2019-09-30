TOP NEWS »

Haryana assembly elections 2019: 83% of 90 sitting MLAs crorepati; average asset at Rs 13 crore

Updated : September 30, 2019 02:04 PM IST

BJP's share is the highest with its 41 (83 percent) out of 48 sitting MLAs being crorepati with the average assets per MLA at Rs 10.34 crore.
BJP's Vipul Goyal from the Faridabad assembly constituency has the highest total assets of over Rs 106 crore.
Out of 90 MLAs, 13 (14 percent) MLAs are women.
