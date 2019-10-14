Haryana assembly elections 2019: 481 crorepati candidates in the fray, Congress, BJP lead list

There are 481 crorepati candidates (42 percent) in the fray in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, according to an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1138 out of 1169 candidates by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Haryana goes to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. Compared to 2014, the number of crorepati candidates has come down from 563, according to the ADR analysis.

Among major parties, 79 (91 percent) out of 87 candidates analysed from the Indian National Congress (INC), 79(89 percent) out of 89 candidates analysed from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 62(71 percent) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), 50 (63 percent) out of 80 candidates analysed from the Indian Naitonal Lok Dal (INLD) and 34 (40 percent) out of 86 candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate analysed in the Haryana Assembly Elections is Rs 4.31 crore. In 2014, Haryana Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 1,343 candidates was Rs 4.54 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 89 BJP candidates is Rs 11.62 crore, 87 INC candidates is Rs 13.72 crore, 87 JJP candidates have an average assets of Rs 11.29 crore, 86 BSP candidates have an average assets worth Rs 2.48 crore, 80 INLD candidates have average assets worth Rs 4.05 crore and 366 independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.79 crore.

As many as 104 (9 percent) female candidates are contesting in the Haryana assembly election this year. In 2014 elections, 115 (9 percent) out of 1343 candidates analysed were women.

Among 1138 candidates analysed, 117 (10 percent) candidates have criminal cases against them, compared to 94 (7 percent) in the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections. Then, the election watchdog had analysed the affidavits of 1,343 candidates.

Among major parties, 13(15 percent) out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 12 (14 percent) out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP, 10 (11 percent) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, 7 (9 percent) out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 3 (3 percent) out of 89 candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among major parties, 9(11 percent) out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP, 8 (9 percent) out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 6(7 percent) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, 5 (6 percent) out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 1 (1 percent) out of 89 candidates from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

At least 5 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, while 5 have have declared cases related to attempt to murder.