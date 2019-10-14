#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Haryana assembly elections 2019: 481 crorepati candidates in the fray, Congress, BJP lead list

Updated : October 14, 2019 06:02 PM IST

Haryana goes to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.
Among 1138 candidates analysed, 117 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, compared to 94 (7 percent) in the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections.
The average of assets per candidate analysed in the Haryana Assembly Elections is Rs 4.31 crore.
Haryana assembly elections 2019: 481 crorepati candidates in the fray, Congress, BJP lead list
