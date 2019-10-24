Haryana Assembly election results: From 602 to 58,312 votes, these were the smallest and biggest winning margins

Contrary to popular wisdom and what most exit polls suggested, the Haryana Assembly elections have turned out to be a close-run affair, with no single party on course to secure a full majority. And the tight contest could be well summed up by three constituencies where the victory margin has been fewer than 1,000 votes.

Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gopal Kanda managed to secure the Kanda seat by the skin of his teeth. He garnered 44,915 votes to secure win by a mere 602 votes. Independent candidate Gokul Setia ran him close and finished with 44,313 votes.

In Thanesar constituency, Subhash Sudha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did marginally better than Kanda. The Congress’ Ashok Kumar Arora finished a mere 842 votes behind his BJP rival.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ilyas of the Congress finished 816 votes ahead of the independent candidate Rashid Khan to secure his win in the Punahana constituency.

However, the winning margins of some of the heavyweights in fray throws the close contents in sharp relief.

The former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda hoovered close to 66 percent of the votes in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency to trounce his BJP rival Satish Nandal by a humongous 58,312 votes. If the Congress manages to form an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, Hooda will be the leading contender for the chief minister’s post in the state.

Chautala’s political upstart, JJP, will be courted heavily by both the BJP and the Congress as the two parties attempt to form an alliance to get over the halfway mark in the Haryana Assembly. The JJP founder-chief secured a convincing win from the Uchana Kalan constituency by a margin of 47,452 votes, securing over 58 percent of the votes.

The incumbent chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar wasn’t too far behind, registering a winning margin of 45,188 votes from the Karnal constituency.

JJP’s Devender Singh Babli was also a convincing winner, securing the Tohana seat for his party by a margin of 52,302 votes.

The BJP’s Mool Chand Sharma won the Ballabhgarh constituency by 41,713 votes, finishing well ahead of his nearest rival Anand Kaushik of the Congress.

However, the margin that matters the most has proved elusive for any single party in Haryana. At last count, the BJP was leading in 40 seats to the Congress' 31 in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, while the JJP was ahead in ten constituencies.