Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party to emerge the kingmaker
Updated : October 24, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)'s Dushyant Chautala has emerged as the kingmaker in the Haryana Assembly election as the incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress seem unlikely to secure a majority.
At 10 am, BJP was leading on 37 seats, the Congress 33 while the JJP was had established a lead in ten constituencies. If the trend holds, the JJP will have the numbers to tip the scale one way or the other.
In case the BJP falls short of a majority in Haryana, party leaders insist they must rope in former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal to mediate between with JPP.
