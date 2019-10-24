Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party to emerge the kingmaker

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)'s Dushyant Chautala has emerged as the kingmaker in the Haryana Assembly election as the incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress seem unlikely to secure a majority.

At 11 am, the BJP was leading on 37 seats, the Congress 32 while the JJP was had established a lead in ten constituencies. If the trend holds, the JJP will have the numbers to tip the scale one way or the other. There are 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly.

Chautala was leading in Uchana Kalan.

The Congress has already reached out to the JJP trying to stitch an alliance. But people aware of the development have told News 18 that Chautala has not given any assurances.

The JJP founder-chief is waiting for the final count. He has said it's too early to decide. Meanwhile, the Congress is wary of the BJP taking JJP into its fold as the saffron party is also trying to reach out to the newly-formed party.

>> Is Dushyant Chautala rising force in Haryana?

On the topic of the JJP aligning with the Congress or the BJP, Chautala said that he is yet to make a decision and will decide upon the future course of action only after a meeting with his party MLAs.

Talking to News18 Haryana, Chautala said: "I have not spoken to any party, regarding government formation with the BJP or Congress."

He added: "I cannot decide on this alone ... will only be able to talk about it after the national executive meet . I have not spoken to anyone on it."

In case the BJP falls short of a majority in Haryana, party leaders insist they must rope in former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal to mediate between with JJP.

The Congress has denied reports saying the party had offered the chief minister's post to Chautala if the two parties form an alliance in Haryana.

The JJP came into existence after a split last year in the Indian National Lok Dal. Most exit polls predict that the INLD, founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, would be decimated in the state.

Chautala's greatgrand father Devi Lal and Badals have close family ties.