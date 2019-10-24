TOP NEWS »

Close fight between BJP and Congress in Haryana; saffron party races ahead in Maharashtra

Assembly Election Results 2019

Maharashtra
0/288 Seats (145 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
SHS 0 0
NCP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Haryana
0/90 Seats (46 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
INLD 0 0
JJP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
REFRESH DATA

Latest Stories

Parli election 2019 results: Dhananjay Munde of NCP leads Pankaja Munde of BJP
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Results 2019: Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda leads by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes
Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party to emerge the kingmaker
Worli Assembly seat results: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading with huge margin
More Stories
Home Politics
Politics

Haryana Assembly election 2019 results: Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda lead in early trends

Updated : October 24, 2019 08:57 AM IST

Khattar, a first-time MLA, is seeking re-election from Karnal, while Hooda is seeking re-election from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.
 Haryana minister Anil Vij, a five-time legislator from Ambala Cantt, was said to be leading from his constituency in early trends.
Haryana had on Monday recorded a voter turnout of over 68 percent, a sharp decline from 76.54 in the 2014 assembly polls.
Haryana Assembly election 2019 results: Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda lead in early trends
