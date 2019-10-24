Politics

Haryana Assembly election 2019 results: Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda lead in early trends

Updated : October 24, 2019 08:57 AM IST

Khattar, a first-time MLA, is seeking re-election from Karnal, while Hooda is seeking re-election from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.

Haryana minister Anil Vij, a five-time legislator from Ambala Cantt, was said to be leading from his constituency in early trends.