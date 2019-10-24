Politics
Haryana Assembly election 2019 results: Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda lead in early trends
Updated : October 24, 2019 08:57 AM IST
Khattar, a first-time MLA, is seeking re-election from Karnal, while Hooda is seeking re-election from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.
Haryana minister Anil Vij, a five-time legislator from Ambala Cantt, was said to be leading from his constituency in early trends.
Haryana had on Monday recorded a voter turnout of over 68 percent, a sharp decline from 76.54 in the 2014 assembly polls.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more