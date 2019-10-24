Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Notable names falling behind

In the 2019 Haryana assembly elections, the Congress party is giving a head-to-head fight to Bharatiya Janata Party. As the counting of Haryana Assembly elections continues, the state is en route for a hung assembly having no clear majority.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 40 seats whereas Congress is ahead in 30 seats and the JJP in 13. If both the parties fail to get a clear mandate, JJP will emerge as a kingmaker for government formation.

There are some big names that are struggling in the Haryana assembly elections.

Ram Bilas Sharma, a five-time legislator, is down by a margin of 3,576 votes against Congress' Rao Dan Singh.

Kanwar Pal, Haryana assembly Speaker who is a BJP MLA from Jagadhri, is trailing in his constituency behind Congress's Akram Khan by a margin of 7,048 votes.

Sonali Phogat one of the star candidates of BJP is behind Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi who is leading from Adampur seat by 28,888 votes.

Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu has lost to Ram Kumar Gautam a Jannnayak Janta Party candidate from his Narnaund constituency in Hisar district.